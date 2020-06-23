The women’s rights’ Organization, Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) has dismissed the revised electoral roadmap for the 2021 general elections released by the Electoral Commission saying it isolates potential women leaders.

The Electoral Commission last week released a revised electoral roadmap in which it announced a ban on mass campaign rallies for the 2021 general elections directing to be conducted through the media in an effort to contain the widespread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued by FOWODE Executive Director, Patricia Munabi Babiiha, notes that broadcast and online campaigns will alienate a majority of potential women leaders due to limited access to internet by most Ugandans, the unequal distribution of airtime on broadcast media and the very high costs for purchasing broadcast media airtime

She urged the Electoral Commission to consider offline activities to allow aspiring candidates hold consultations.

According to Uganda Demographic and Health Survey Report 2016, men are more likely than women to access all the 3 forms of media newspaper, TV and Radio on a weekly basis.