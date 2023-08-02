Private companies in tree growing and timber harvest businesses have started laying off workers as the president’s directive on the ban of timber export starts to bite.

The companies which spoke to KFM include Busoga Forestry Company, New Forests Foundation, and Besepo – Uganda LTD.

The executive director for Besepo Uganda Mr. Ponsiano Besesa says the directive is affecting operations of the sector and therefore, it should be revised.

He says the sector has been providing jobs to the local communities, but now they have no option but to reduce the number of workers.

“I have 250 local people [employees] from the ground with no qualifications and government’s policy is employment. My brother [another panelist] said he had over 500 and very many Ugandans who have increased to 13%, when employing people, where did they go?” Basesa wondered.

He made the remarks, during a dialogue organized by the World Wide Fund to help affected people in the sector to discuss the way forward of the operations, following President Museveni’s directive.

Recently, Museveni ordered the cancellation of all licenses and permits issued to individuals and companies to harvest timber from forests.