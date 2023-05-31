Workers Member of Parliament, Margaret Rwabushaija has applauded President Museveni for signing the Markets Bill into law, saying it will go a long way in helping vendors to join public markets.

Rwabushaija introduced the bill as a private member to replace the 1942 Market Act which had been in place since the colonial era and could not solve the current challenges of the market.

The new law provides that each trader should own a single stall, removes middlemen who used to hike stall prices which had pushed many away from markets.

“The taxes have been overwhelming our people because there’s no formula. Some people collect money because of washrooms and they say they cleaned. Others will come and say they are the ones who provide the water when there’s a breakdown, and those who collect rubbish also say you must contribute towards that,” Rwabushaija said.

She has urged the local government minister to speed up the formulation of the regulations that will aid the implementation of the markets law.