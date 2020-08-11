Members of Parliament representing workers have vowed to go on hunger strike and camp at parliament over the NSSF bill that has been shelved.

President Museveni last week asked parliament to halt discussions on the NSSF bill because more consultations have to be done to avoid mistakes in the future.

Addressing journalists at parliament this afternoon, the MPs led by Sam Lyomoki said President Museveni was misled by people he referred to as “Mafia” who do not want workers to access their money.

He says that they have done enough research and consultation regarding NSSF bill and mid-term access to 20% of the workers’ savings by all those who clock 45 and have saved for 10 years and so, halting debate was uncalled for.

Lyomoki says he and his colleagues will camp at parliament soon as plenary resumes after one week until the bill is discussed and passed, adding that if this fails, they will also go on hunger strike.