By Prossy Kisakye

Workers MPs sworn in for the 11th parliament yesterday, Abdul Byakatonda and Rwakajara Alinaitwe say their fast task will be to convince President Museveni to assent to the NSSF amendment Bill of 2020 so that workers can access part of their hard earned savings.

Byakatonda has also promised to ensure that workers’ savings under the National Social Security Fund are safe.

Rwakajara on the other hand says they are planning to meet the President over their push for a minimum wage for workers.

President Museveni earlier this month asked workers and policy makers to further discuss the issue of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Amendment Bill 2020 which allowed savers to have midterm access to their money.

He said he needed to be sure that allowing access to 20 per cent of accumulated savings and interest by NSSF savers will not affect the percentages of interest that the body offers savers.

The Bill that Parliament passed recently and is before him for signing, provides, among others, that savers, who clock 45 years and have saved for at least 10 years, access 20 percent of their savings.