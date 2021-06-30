By Benjamin Jumbe

Workers Unions have renewed calls to President Museveni to assent to the NSSF amendment Bill.

The Bill passed by Parliament earlier this year and is before him for signing provides for, among other things; that savers, who clock 45 years and have saved for at least 10 years, access 20 per cent of their savings.

President Museveni, while speaking during this year’s International Labour Day commemorative event at State House Entebbe said mid-term access to savings would reduce the amount to be reinvested, thus affecting the Fund’s investment portfolio.

He asked workers’ bodies to meet and further discuss the implications of midterm access.

Now Speaking to KFM, the chairman general of the National Organisation of Trade Unions Usher Wilson Owere said mid-term is good for social security economic empowerment during these uncertain covid-19 times.