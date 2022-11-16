Labour unions across the country have passed a vote of no confidence in their boss, Wilson Owere accusing him of incompetence, dictatorship and Intrigue.

His impeachment came one day after a court order blocking the extraordinary General Council meeting that passed the vote of no confidence in their boss.

Owere’ s Vice Chairperson, Stephen Mugole was voted as the Acting chairperson general to replace his boss by the 24 labour unions that attended the General Council meeting.

Richard Bigirwa was elected Acting Secretary General to replace Peter Werikhe, the former Secretary General and MP for Manafwa district who stepped down at will.

The meeting also voted Moses Mauku as the Acting Treasurer General and Ms Barbra Bandaru as the Acting Deputy Treasurer General. All these candidates where unopposed.

Mugole says that 24 out of 34 labour unions voted against his leadership, vowing obey the outcomes.

Owere says that the meeting was illegal because there is a court order that was stopping the meeting.