By Juliet Nalwooga

The ministry of works and transport says effective January 1st, 2022 for first-time vehicle registration, only two applicants, the buyer, and seller will be allowed to submit documents at the registration office.

Fred Byamukama the state minister for works has told journalists at the Uganda Media Center that along with degazetting the pink and green vehicle log books, brokers’ services regarding vehicle registration will no longer be needed since individuals will now be required to present National Identify Cards.

Companies will be required to appoint a person as their agent with a registered Powers of Attorney.

The works ministry today announced that all motorists have six months to replace their logbooks with a new modified one, white in color for better service delivery and to help mitigate fraud security challenges.