By Benjamin Jumbe

Ministry of Works and Transport has reported a funding gap of Shs11bn in implementation of the NRM manifesto.

Making a presentation as part of the manifesto week activities, works minister Gen Katumba Wamala has said the total cost of the Manifesto commitments amounted to Shs37bn.

He, however, said the Sector Midterm Expenditure Framework for the period 2016/17-2020/21 is Shs25bn.

He further says to date 27 road construction projects were completed, adding 1,584km to the paved national road network which represents 78.2% achievement against the target of 2,025km.

Gen Katumba also revealed that Construction of 15 road projects totalling over 1,000km is still on-going while procurement for the construction of 830km is in advanced stages and works will commence in FY 2020/21.