The Ministry of Works and Transport has revealed that it is in the process of reviewing the Building Control Act to further empower the National Building Review Board (NBRB).

Works and transport minister, Gen. Katumba Wamala says they established NBRB four years ago and have since realized that the board is not mandated by the law to hold illegal builders accountable.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of a Kampala City building control baraza held at Bat Valley primary school playground, Katumba revealed that in the amended law, they also seek to hold landlords and building owners accountable in case a building collapse and causes death of people.

“Where somebody has unprofessionally constructed a building and it collapses and kills people, that person should be liable to pay for the dead and whatever destruction has happened but in the current law, it is not provided,” Katumba told journalists.

The Kampala City building control baraza has been held under the theme, “Ensuring a well-planned, decent, and safe built Kampala city.