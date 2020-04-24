By Nobert Atukunda

The ministry of works and transport is today expected to determine the fate of truck drivers after a meeting with all stakeholders.

This comes as concerns continue to be raised over the increasing number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases being truck drivers from Kenya and Tanzania.

The latest are the 11 cases confirmed last evening by the health ministry, raising the total number of infections in Uganda to 74.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Henry Mwebesa says 6 of these are Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula border post, while 5 are Kenyan truck drivers; 3 of whom arrived via Malaba and 2 via Busia.

Now the Works and transport minister Gen Katumba Wamala says the ministry and other stakeholders will agree on a common position on how to handle the matter.

According to the ministry of health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the previously confirmed cases from Kenya and Tanzania have already been repatriated.