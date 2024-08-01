The Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology has announced that works on the Kiira Motor Vehicle plant at Jinja is 95 percent complete and set to be commissioned on October 8th 2024.

Speaking during a media tour of the factory, Paul Musasizi Chief Executive Officer of Kiira Motors Corporation said, once commissioned, the plant will produce 11 buses daily and 2,500 in year.

He says their target is that in the medium term which is five years to come, 22 buses will be produced in a day, 200 in a month and 5,000 will be produced in a year.

Musasizi noted that the plant has 163 installed machines which have different uses in the vehicle manufacturing value chain and once fully functional will provide 1,000,000 jobs both directly and indirectly.