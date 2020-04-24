The Ministry of Works and Transport will take a lion’s share of the national budget for the year 2020/21, with at least Shs5.8t.

This will be followed by Security with Shs4.5t while interest payment comes third with Shs4.0t.

Parliament has this afternoon passed the budget for the next financial year projected at Shs45.5 trillion.

Others sectors say education will take Shs3.5t, Health Shs2.8t, Energy Shs2.6t and Accountability Sector Shs2.1t. Justice Law and Order sector Shs2.0t, Local Government Shs1.7t, Water and Environment Shs1.6t, Agriculture Shs1.3t, Public Administration Shs1.3t while Parliament will take Shs667.8b.

The government also plans to spend Shs662.5b on Public Sector Management, Shs264.5b on Science and Technology, Shs200b on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Shs193.6b on Tourism, Shs172.2b on Social Development Shs171.8b on Trade while Information and Communications Technology will take the smallest portion with shs162.9b.