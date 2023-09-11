A team from the World Bank has embarked on a 120-day mission to assess the progress of the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Entrepreneurs (GROW) project.

According to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development permanent secretary, Mr. Aggrey Kibenge, the $217m World-Bank funded project is aimed at increasing access to entrepreneurial services to enable women expand their targeted locations, including host and refugee communities.

He says the team is led by Margarita Puerto Gomez, a senior social development specialist, and Team Leader for the GROW project.

The Bank’s delegation will also be accompanied by a team from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

This development comes at a time when the government and the World Bank are in talks over the suspension of new loans to Uganda.