The World Bank Group has expressed great concern about the enactment of the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act.

In a press statement on the World Bank Group website this afternoon, the global body says that if implemented, the Act would endanger people by placing an added barrier to vital medical care, disease screening, and precautions.

It adds that the Act is not consistent with the values of non-discrimination and inclusion that the institution upholds.

The statement further says that to achieve its goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity, the World Bank Group places inclusive development at the forefront with a focus on all groups, especially those who are marginalized, disadvantaged, or vulnerable.

Development efforts supported by the World Bank Group have demonstrated that institutionalized discrimination is harmful to people, societies, and countries.

This is the latest international body to respond to the enactment of the anti-gay law that was approved by President Museveni recently, drawing outrage, especially from the Western world.

On May 26th, President Museveni assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 which criminalizes engagement and promotion of same-sex relations in Uganda.