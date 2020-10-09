

By Benjamin Jumbe

World leaders including President Donald Trump of the United States of America, have congratulated President Yoweri Museveni and the people of Uganda on the occasion of the 58th Independence anniversary.

In his congratulatory message addressed to President Yoweri Museveni, Trump wishes that partnership between the US and Uganda advances democracy and brings continued peace and prosperity for the people of the two countries.

President Xi Jinping of the Peoples Republic of China said China and Uganda enjoy traditional friendship with deep mutual trust.

He said The China-Uganda relations have always enjoyed a strong momentum of growth wishing the president and Uganda good health and every success.

The President of Turkey H.E Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand H.E General Prayut Chan-o-cha (Ret.) reiterated determination to further strengthen relations between their countries and Uganda.

Other congratulatory messages have come from Presidents of the Republic of Korea , Israel and Malawi among other countries