By Xinhua

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,108,890 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 136,030 while 4,558,435 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. South Africa has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,774,312, while the two northern African countries — Morocco and Tunisia reported 524,975 and 374,312 cases as of Thursday afternoon, respectively.