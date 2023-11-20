By AFP

Bangladesh has convicted 139 senior opposition party officials and activists in the past two days, prosecutors and lawyers said Monday, as a crackdown on anti-government protesters intensifies ahead of elections.

Those convicted included 70 activists from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who were found guilty of “arson and obstructing police duty”, prosecutor Shahid Uddin said.

“These cases are from 2013-2018, when opposition enforced strikes and blockades. They got jail terms ranging from six months to two years,” Uddin told AFP. Other lawyers confirmed convictions in similar cases.

