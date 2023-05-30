By AFP

US President Joe Biden on Monday slammed Uganda’s draconian new law against homosexuality as a grave human rights violation, and threatened to cut aid and investment in the east African country.

He called for the immediate repeal of the tough new measures, which state among other things that “engaging in acts of homosexuality” in Uganda would be an offense punishable with life imprisonment.

“The enactment of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights,” Biden said in a statement, joining a chorus of condemnation after President Yoweri Museveni signed the measures into law.

“No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination,” Biden said. “It is wrong.”

Biden said he had asked his National Security Council to assess what the law means for “all aspects of US engagement with Uganda,” including services providing AIDS relief, and other assistance and investments.

He said the administration would also consider slapping sanctions on Uganda and restricting the entry into the United States of people engaging in human rights abuses or corruption there.