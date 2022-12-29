Marley released his debut album “Comfortable” in 2016, following it up with “Eternal” in 2021.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Marley described growing up surrounded by musicians, including his father and his uncle Ziggy.

“It was a very magical thing, seeing those people come around to the house and how the whole work process would happen,” he said at the time. “I would come home and try to do homework, but I’d end up getting distracted and go peek in the studio.”

He also said that despite his musical pedigree, he had wanted to chart his own path.

“I am one of the new generation of Marleys, but I am still experimenting at the same time,” he told the outlet. “My plan is to do something new with my roots.”