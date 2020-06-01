The Commonwealth Secretariat is joining forces with Vulcan Inc. to help member countries manage their ocean spaces via cutting-edge mapping technology.

Commonwealth countries are responsible for more than a third of the world’s coastal ocean, and 45 per cent of its coral reefs.

The new tool will use satellite technology to create country-specific data and generate high-resolution images to help map, manage and monitor coral reefs in the Commonwealth.

Announcing the initiative in time for World Reef Awareness Day, 1 June, Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said the threats confronting oceans are numerous and can be perceived by governments as overwhelming, with 90 per cent of coral reefs at risk of disappearing within the next few decades due to climate change.

World Reef Awareness Day on June 1st serves as a call to action for consumers, businesses and organizations to reflect on the delicate ecosystem of our ocean’s coral reefs.

The day brings together the general public, influencers and opinion leaders to create active change through education and engagement.