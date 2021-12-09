By Ruth Anderah

The International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan has appointed Yoshimitsu Yamauchi from Japan to serve as special adviser on mutual legal assistance.

This is in addition to the recent appointments of 20 special advisers, and it is aimed at creating a network of experts representing different regions of the world with cultural, linguistic, and gender diversity, with specific portfolios and expertise to reinforce the Office of the Prosecutor’s capabilities.

The move is also meant to increase effective and efficient discharge of the prosecutor’s mandate under the Statute and to strengthen specialization on a wide range of issues and priority areas identified by the prosecutor.

Special Advisers to the Prosecutor are persons with outstanding professional credentials and expertise in their fields.

They provide advice to the Prosecutor within their respective mandates as Special Advisers and may assist in training initiatives of the Office.

They work on a pro bono basis and are required to sign a confidentiality agreement.