By Nation Africa

Newly crowned King Charles III of the United Kingdom will be visiting Kenya later this year as part of the Crown’s efforts to strengthen ties with Commonwealth nations around the world.

This will be King Charles’ fifth visit to Kenya and his first official trip to the country since his coronation at Westminster Abbey in London two weeks ago.

Kenya even sent its soldiers to the UK to take part in a joint parade ahead of the coronation.

The monarch, according to several British media reports, will tour the country before heading to France, a trip that was due to take place in March but was cancelled due to security concerns.

This particular trip to Kenya will evoke memories of the king’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, who became queen at the age of 25 after her father, King George VI, died in February 1952.

She had travelled to Kenya with her late husband, Prince Phillip, to begin a world tour on behalf of King George, only to receive the sad news on February 6, 1952, while staying at the Treetops Hotel in Aberdare National Park.