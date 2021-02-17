By Ivan Ssenabulya

The government of Somalia and international partners are hunting for over $1 billion( about Shs 3 trillion) to provide life-saving assistance to 4 million vulnerable people affected by the humanitarian crisis across the world.

Authorities have now launched the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan to solicit funds and other needed support, in order to continue reaching the vulnerable.

The Director-General of Somalia’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Ahmed Abukar Ahmed, said that the response plan emphasizes that humanitarian needs in the war-torn country won’t be addressed by the delivery of life-saving assistance alone but highlights the need for support to build resilience.

There has been a slight increase in the money needed, from $1.01b in 2020 to $ 1.09b in 2021 and 5.9m people are targeted.

The humanitarian situation in Somalia is expected to deteriorate in 2021 with Food insecurity due to the effects of floods among others.