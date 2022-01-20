By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Holy Father has asked the world to always pray for prisoners, across.

In a tweet, Pope Francis prayed that God’s tenderness reaches them to reform in their journey to return to society, as good people.

Earlier, the Pope said tenderness is not a question of emotion or sentiment, but an experience of feeling loved and welcomed even in our poverty and misery.

The Pope has always prayed for the captive, the latest is a mass he offered to the victims of the biggest prison riot in Ecuador which claimed the lives of 118 inmates.