Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lilibet Diana was born on Friday at 11:40 a.m. in Santa Barbara, California,

“She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the couple’s spokesperson said in a statement. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” read a statement from the couple.

Lili is now eighth in line for the British throne.

The couple took to their website to thank the public for their continued prayers, support and love.