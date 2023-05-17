By AFP

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi in New York, a spokesperson for the couple said Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night after Harry and Meghan attended an awards ceremony in America’s financial capital.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was with them in the vehicle, the spokesperson said in a statement emailed to AFP.

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the spokesperson said.