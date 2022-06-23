By AFP

The streets of Kigali are strikingly quiet for a city hosting British royalty, dozens of world leaders and thousands of delegates at a much-anticipated Commonwealth summit this week, but the clean-up has come at a cost for the less fortunate.

Tree-lined roads into the tidy Rwandan capital have been kept clear of all but essential traffic, and its spotless streets are uncrowded, with schools shut and students sent home.

Outside the cone-shaped conference venue where Prince Charles and more than 30 Commonwealth leaders will gather this week, little stirs above the drone of lawn mowers and puttering sprinklers keeping the gardens lush and the grass trim.

Sometimes dubbed the “Singapore of Africa”, Rwanda’s glossy image has long impressed foreign visitors, and the tightly controlled state is risking nothing as it hosts its biggest event yet — the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).