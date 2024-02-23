By AFP

Senegal’s President Macky Sall said Thursday his mandate would end as planned on April 2, but left open the new date for a presidential election which he postponed earlier this month. Sall has faced a clamour to set a date for the vote after his abrupt delay to the February 25 election triggered weeks of crisis.

Amid simmering social and political tensions, the president put off a decision on the date until after a political dialogue due to begin on Monday.

In an apparent move to pacify public opinion, Sall also said he would consider releasing imprisoned opposition figures Ousmane Sonko and Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

"On April 2, 2024, my mission ends at the head of Senegal," the president said, seemingly ending suspicions that he might remain in office longer than expected.