By AFP British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday, October 20 announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader after just six weeks in power and said her successor would be elected by the end of next week.

“I recognise that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” Truss said.