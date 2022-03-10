Russian gains in south

On March 1, satellite images show a massive Russian column bearing down on Kyiv. But it makes slow progress.

Russian troops have far more success in the south, where the same day they lay siege to the strategic port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. Moscow is close to linking up its forces in separatist Donetsk with Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

Oil prices soar to record levels.

Kherson falls

On March 3, a week after the offensive began, Kherson becomes the first city to fall to the Russians, with forces based in Crimea pushing onwards towards Ukraine’s main port, Odessa, on the Black Sea close to the Moldovan and Romanian borders.

Civilian casualties mount

As civilian casualties mount, and hundreds of thousands a day flee the country, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demands Russia withdraws “immediately”.

On March 4, Russian troops take over Europe’s biggest nuclear power station at Zaporizhzhia after shelling part of it.

Russia clamps down

The same day Russia begins to block Western news sites and broadcasters, with the last of its own independent media closing amid the threat of 15-year jail sentences for “fake news” about the war.

Many international media organisations also suspend their coverage from Russia.

More than 13,500 Russians are arrested across the country for protesting against the war.

Martyrdom of Mariupol