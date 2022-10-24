By AFP

Britain’s Boris Johnson on Sunday dramatically ended an audacious bid to return to power within weeks of having been ousted, announcing he would not run to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss.

The surprise decision, which the ex-leader said he had reached reluctantly after recognising he would not lead “a united party in parliament”, removes a major obstacle to his political foe, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, becoming prime minister. That could now happen as soon as Monday.