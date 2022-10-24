By AFP
Britain’s Boris Johnson on Sunday dramatically ended an audacious bid to return to power within weeks of having been ousted, announcing he would not run to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss.
The surprise decision, which the ex-leader said he had reached reluctantly after recognising he would not lead “a united party in parliament”, removes a major obstacle to his political foe, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, becoming prime minister. That could now happen as soon as Monday.
Johnson, 58, said he had reached out to both Sunak and cabinet member Penny Mordaunt — who launched her leadership campaign on Friday — to “come together in the national interest”.
But the three of them had “not been able to work out a way of doing this”, he added. Read more here.