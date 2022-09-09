The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres expressed his deep sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

He says in a statement, that as UK’s longest-reigning Head of State, the 96-year-old Queen was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. Guterres adds that she was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.

He also said Queen Elizabeth was a good friend of the United Nations, recalling that she had visited New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart.

“I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, admired worldwide for her leadership & devotion. She was a good friend to the @UN & a reassuring presence through decades of change. Her unwavering, lifelong dedication will be long remembered,”Guterres tweeted.

Buckingham palace confirmed that she died yesterday at the age of 96.