Kenya President, William Ruto is expected to meet opposition leader Raila Odinga in the USA in the coming week.

The two leaders are part of a delegation that will converge at the Africa Leaders Summit in Washington DC.

Mr. Odinga left Kenya for the US on Saturday, December 10, 2022 and is expected to remain there for the next five days.

“He will be attending the meeting in his capacity as the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development,” a communication from his office said.

It is to this effect that, Mr Odinga announced, his plans to hold a political rally on Jamhuri Day had been put on hold.