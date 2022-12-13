By AFP

The United States on Tuesday is rolling out the red carpet to leaders across Africa with plans to unveil $55 billion in support as part of a renewed bid to win back influence in the continent.

Nearly 50 African heads of state or government have descended on Washington in the midst of a pre-Christmas cold snap for three days of courtship by President Joe Biden after years of inroads in the continent by China and Russia.

Previewing the summit, Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said the administration would seek $55 billion for Africa over the next three years “across a wide range of sectors to tackle the core challenges of our time.”

He said the blueprint would be the African Union’s own Agenda 2063, its plan for sustainable development.

“We are lifting up African voices and African priorities in what we are doing in this summit,” Sullivan told reporters.

The Biden administration, which has identified China as its top global competitor, hopes to show a subtle contrast from Beijing during the summit rather than hammering home criticism.

“This is going to be about what we can offer. It’s going to be a positive proposition about the United States, its partnership with Africa,” Sullivan said.