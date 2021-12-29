By Christine Nakyeyune

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta have called for a cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia.

The two leaders have had a phone conversation to discuss regional security issues of mutual interest, including the situations in Ethiopia and Somalia.

According to the US Department spokesperson Ned Price, on Ethiopia, they agreed on the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, an end to human rights abuses and violations, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict.

He says the Secretary expressed the strong support of the United States for the mediation efforts of President Kenyatta and AU Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo.

While on Somalia, the Secretary underscored the importance of Somalia’s national and Federal Member State leaders concluding parliamentary and presidential elections immediately and free from irregularities that would jeopardize the credibility of the outcome.

“The Secretary also noted the U.S. opposition to the attempted suspension of Prime Minister Roble, and they agreed that all parties should refrain from escalatory actions and statements” added Mr. Price at a news conference held on December 28th in Washington DC.