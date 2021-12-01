US Vice President Kamala Harris is this week set to deliver virtual remarks on behalf of the U.S. Prosper Africa delegation to the Africa Investment Forum (AIF),.

The event slated for December 1-3 is hosted by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and aims to attract billions of dollars of investment in transformative development projects across Africa.

The virtual U.S. Prosper Africa delegation will include senior government officials and leading U.S. investors that represent billions of dollars in assets.

During the forum, the United States will demonstrate Prosper Africa’s private sector-driven approach—connecting dynamic U.S. businesses looking to invest, innovative African businesses raising investment, and global investors seeking the long-term returns offered by Africa’s fast-growing markets.

The virtual delegation will engage broadly to catalyze greater investment in Africa and advance President Biden’s Build Back Better World agenda.