The world must pull together and make the difficult choices needed to end the Covid-19 pandemic within the next year, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

“2022 must be the year we end the pandemic,” the World Health Organization’s director general told reporters in Geneva.

As end-of-year festivities approach, the UN health agency chief said countries should rein in national events linked to the holidays because allowing crowds to gather would be a “perfect platform” for Omicron to spread.

“It would be better to cancel events now and celebrate later “than to celebrate now and grieve later”, he added.