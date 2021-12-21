By Christine Nakyeyune

The World Economic Forum has deferred its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak.

Professor Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum says the annual meeting was scheduled for 17-21 January 2022 but is now planned for early summer.

He says participants will instead join a headlining series of State of the World sessions bringing together global leaders online to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

Schwab adds that current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting, saying that despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary.