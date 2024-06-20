By Winfred Watenya

UN chief António Guterres says with forced displacement at a record high of 110 million people around the world, there should be more solutions to resettle refugees and help them rebuild their lives.

He also stressed the need for solidarity with host countries and communities and said Guns must fall silent if the exodus is to stop.

Guterres adds that these are individual women, children and men making difficult journeys – often facing violence, exploitation, discrimination and abuse.

Youngsters need quality education amid the upheaval, and generous host nations also need resources so that refugees can be fully integrated into society and the labor force according to the UN chief.

This year’s world refugee day theme is “Hope Away from Home: A World Where Refugees Are Always Included.

“During my decades when I commissioned for refugees I witnessed the resilience and contributions of the refugees across all of life, their perseverance in the face of adversity inspires me every day, they represent the very best of human spirits”, Guterres said.