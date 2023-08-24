By Yahudu Kitunzi | Monitor

The death of five students in seven months due to apparent suicide has raised concern about mental health of learners in Bugisu Sub-region.

Last week, two students reportedly hanged themselves in Mbale in separate incidents. The first incident was reported at Mount Elgon School of Nursing and Midwifery where Alex Wadada, 23, a second-year student on a certificate course committed suicide by hanging in the institution’s toilet.

Police said the deceased used his vest which he tied on the roof of the toilet.

A student, who requested not to be named in order to speak freely, said: “We had supper together with him and we retired for bed but we were shocked to find him dead the next day. Maybe he had some personal challenges.”

The source said the deceased appeared to be in high spirits shortly after the meal. Read more