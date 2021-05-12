By David Vosh Ajuna

‘‘This is the worst night I’ve had in Kampala so far,’’ Esther Nalumansi, 24, said on Tuesday evening as she hurriedly paced home.

Nalumansi’s words resonated with the plight of thousands of Ugandan travellers in a scurry on potholed roads in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, on the eve of President Yoweri Museveni’s seventh inauguration ceremony.

Nalumansi, an accountant at Infinity Computers said she had walked over 10kms from Bat Valley theatre in Wandegeya, a city suburb, to Ndejje road at Bata-Bata- in Namasuba.

‘’Hmmmm… This has never happened to me. I don’t even know what to say but this is selfishness over a one-day event,’’ she added.

