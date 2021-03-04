By Benjamin Jumbe

The world wide fund for nature (WWF) has called for a ban on single use plastics.

This comes as the organisation launches a keeping clean and green campaign running ahead of the world earth hour day to beheld on 27th March.

Addressing journalists at media centre, the organisation’s country director David Duli says Ugandans must join the campaign to control plastic pollution in the country.

He says the country’s development and prosperity depends on its natural capital hence the need to have everyone involved in protecting the environment.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature held annually encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.