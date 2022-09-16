A Yemen national has been ordered to pay a fine of Shs10 million for attempting to export a rhino horn from Uganda to Egypt without a valid license.

The 36-year-old Maged Mutahar Ali-Mamaari, a driver from Yemen has been convicted by Standards, Utilities and Wild Life Court Chief Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu who also ordered his deportation.

He was jointly charged with a Ugandan national, Mustaphar Abubaker with unlawful possession of protected species and conspiracy to attempt to export a rhino horn.

Court heard that the pair chopped the horn into 26 pieces and packaged it in suitcases, in an attempt to conceal their crimes.

They were intercepted at the departure area of Entebbe International Airport as they attempted to export the rhino horn, a protected species by the Uganda Wildlife Authority.