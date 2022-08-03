The youth in Greater Bushenyi have been asked to embrace community service as a humble beginning to attaining success in business.

The advice is given by Timothy Musasizi Kalubanga, an entrepreneur and Chief Executive of Tim Tech Consults.

Musasizi was addressing a group of youth in Bushenyi District, in Western Uganda during the annual Bushenyi Business Forum that brings together successful entrepreneurs to mentor and guide upcoming business people.

Musasizi, an Angel Investor Fellow also offered to finance at least five business ventures, focusing on agribusiness in the region, with capacity to employ at least 12 people.

He says the youth should accept to be buried in work in their life time to realize successful lives.

“Why do you have to waste your time resting when you haven’t reached your destination? I do not believe in resting mid-way the journey” He told the congregation in Bushenyi Community Centre.

Musasizi says the young people need to start their business careers with attention given to community service, without necessarily aiming at profits.

He says communities would appreciate them more and in so doing help them build a strong brand.

“Learn to provide services to the community. Free services are what makes the people around you proud and appreciate you”, he told the participants.