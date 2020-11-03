

By Ritah Kemigisa and Julie Nalwooga

The electoral commission has duly nominated independent Wily Mayambala as a presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections.

Mayambala now joins other presidential candidates inlcuding, NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi, NRMs Yoweri Museveni, ANT’s Mugisha Muntu , FDC’s Patric Amuriat and Rtd Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde among others.

The commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama says Mayambala was nominated after fulfilling all the necessary requirements.

Speaking after his nomination, Mayambala pledged to improve the agriculture sector which he says will jump start Uganda’s economy.

The youngest presidential candidate in Uganda’s 2021 general election has also finally been duly nominated by the electoral commission.

John Katumba, 24 was yesterday rejected by the commission after failing to clear the shs 20 million un-refundable nomination fee, as he did not have a TIN number.

Katumba was seen running to the nomination venue after his car broke down.

Katumba says his focus is on solving the unemployment problem.