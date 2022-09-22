By Mike Sebalu

Youth activists under the Ukraine Solidarity Committee – Uganda want European Union (EU) countries to respect the sovereignty of African states and stop interfering in the day-to-day running of their affairs.

Last week, the European Parliament made a resolution to compel the governments of Uganda and Tanzania as well as the oil companies led by Total Energies to halt the implementation of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project for at least one year.

This was on condition that they find an alternative route that would not affect as many people and the ecosystem.

While addressing the media in Kampala, Alex Makanga, the Ukraine Solidarity Committee – Uganda president said the European Union decision is a disrespect to both Uganda and Tanzania.