By Mike Sebalu

Youth activists under the Ukraine Solidarity Committee -Uganda have kicked off a campaign to mobilize the public to sign a petition that they will present to Parliament on how they want the government to respond to the ongoing Ukraine – Russia war.

According to the group, the Ukrainian war has economically affected the country leading to fuel and food price hiking. Addressing the media in Kampala on Thursday, September 15, the committee leader Alex Makanga, noted that they want to ensure that through the petition, the public has input within the petition.

Makanga explains that the step taken will also enable the legislators to understand the hardships people are going through to come out with tangible solutions.