The Country Director of the Netherland Institute for Multi-party Democracy (NIMD) Frank Rusa, has urged youth leaders across the country to collaborate with the existing leadership structures if they’re to offer better leadership.

Speaking to KFM, Rusa said that as youth struggle for political spaces, they shouldn’t undermine the already built firm structures created to guide the country on social, and political matters.

He said organizations like the interparty Organization for Dialogue (IPOD), Elders Council, and National Consultative Forum among others which aim at promoting peace should be utilized by youth leaders and be guided on how to occupy leadership spaces without causing conflicts and instability in the country.