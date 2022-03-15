By Moses Ndhaye

Unemployed youth in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District have been advised to create for themselves jobs instead of lamenting about the problem.

The Chairman General of National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU) Usher Wilson Owere says the youth can for example utilize social media to create jobs or market their businesses instead of using it to engage in unproductive conversations and hurling insults at people.

Owere while addressing the youth at Royal city Ministries at Najera says the youth should use social media platforms for searching for jobs.

Pastor Jefferson Stephen Okello of Royal City Ministries Najera, says young people should change their minds, add value to their lives and become productive citizens.